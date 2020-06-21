Genny Marie O'Toole



Lancaster - Genny Marie O'Toole age 72 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away at Pickering House on June 15, 2020. Genny was born in Lancaster on September 28, 1946 and graduated from Lancaster High School in 1964. She worked at Lancaster Glass for a number of years and Fairfield Medical Center for 17 years. Genny enjoyed shopping with her girlfriends, dancing, spending time with her family, and going on motorcycle trips with her husband Tim. Genny was known for her genuine smile, kind and sociable nature, and her fondness for animals, especially dogs. She was an active member of the Golden Gals. Genny is survived by her husband of 24 years Timothy O'Toole, her sons Steven (Theresa) Parry and James (Samantha) Parry, stepdaughters Terrie (Richie) Hauck and Melissa O'Toole, stepson Corey O'Toole, 3 granddaughters Mya, Karlee, and Autumn Parry and other family and friends. Genny is preceded in death by her mother Genevieve Singer and her father James Ladig. Please join us in celebrating her life on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Connexion West at 6:00p.m









