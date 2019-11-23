|
George A. Karns Sr.
Lancaster - George A. Karns Sr., age 83, passed peacefully on November 21, 2019. George was born March 15, 1936 to Claude and Shirley Karns in Colfax, Ohio. George is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Mary Margaret (Perry) Karns; children Beverly (Jim) Stebelton, Diana (Kevin) Bush, Micky (Gregory) Dilley, Randy (Misti) Karns, Larry Karns, Wendee Hamilton, and George (Sharleen) Karns Jr.; and siblings Linda Brode, Monte Karns, and Bette Campbell. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Sally; brothers Larry and Jim; and granddaughters Clementine and Frankie Baxter.
George was a larger than life man who valued family over anything else. He had a tremendous sense of humor and always made people laugh. George was a graduate of Lancaster High School. Thereafter, he served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. George and Mary married on May 2, 1962. Over the years, his family grew to 7 children, 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. He was a proud member of Teamsters Local 637 and a devoted Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan. He will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved him over his fulfilled life.
Caring Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday, November 26th from 6-8 PM at the Alley Park Lodge, 2805 Old Logan Road SE. Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019