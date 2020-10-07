1/1
George Adolph Appel
1934 - 2020
George Adolph Appel

WADSWORTH - George Adolph Appel 85 of Wadsworth, Ohio, former resident of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. He was born on December 28, 1934 in Lancaster, Ohio to the Late Carl and Mary (Braticak) Appel.

George was a graduate of Lancaster High School Class of 1953. He was a Korean Conflict veteran serving in the US Army from 1954-1956. George worked in the trucking industry throughout his life and retired from Central Transport.

He was a standout baseball player for Lancaster High School and spent many years coaching youth baseball in Lancaster. One of his main passions in life was music and spent several years preforming in the Lancaster Men's Chorus.

George is survived by his loving wife, Thelma (Coon) Appel; daughters, Julie (Paul) Muck and Krista (Chris) Hobbs; sons, Dale R. (fiancé' Jacqueline McKoyes) Appel and Darrell L. (Athena) Appel; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; step-children, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; sisters, Noreen Peck and Esther Boyer and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Craig and Brett Appel, parents, sisters, Eleanora Morrow, Luella Kuhn, Ruth Poole, Martha Holbrook and brother, Harry Appel.

Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LANCASTER, OHIO. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial gifts by family and friends may be given to the American Cancer Society in his memory.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020.
