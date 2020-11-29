George E. Ruble
LANCASTER - George E. Ruble 81 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born on July 13, 1939 to the late George B. and Hazel (Good) Ruble. He took veterinary classes at OSU and then became a livestock inspector for the State of Ohio Agriculture Department with 35 years of service. He served in the US Army and the Ohio National Guard.
George was a longtime member of Fairfield Christian Church, sang in the choir and liked to go to various Bible study classes. He was a long time member of Carroll Lions Club, 4-H Advisor in tractor maintenance for 62 years and Olivedale Senior Citizens Center.
He is survived by daughters, Mia (TJ) Martin and Melissa (Warren) Roberts all of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren, Justin King, Kaylee (Jason) Hensler, Seth (Autumn) Roberts and Ian Roberts; great granddaughter, Olivia; brother, Carl Ruble West Chester, Ohio; two nieces, nephew, cousins and many friends.
George was preceded in death by his father and mother, George B. and Hazel (Good) Ruble, step-mother, Glenna Ruble and an infant brother.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 7 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Pastor Mark Barbee officiating. Caring Cremation® to follow the service. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. A live broadcast of the funeral service will be hosted on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 7 p.m. on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page. Friends may visit from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday prior to the service. In accordance with State mandates, COVID Protocols including facial coverings and social distancing will be followed.
Memorial gifts may be given to Fairfield Christian Church, 1965 N. Columbus ST., Lancaster, Ohio 43130, Carroll Lions Club c/o Terry Morris, 4043 Carroll-Eastern Road, Carroll, Ohio 43112 or 4-H Extension Office, Attn: Tractor and Small Engine Club, 831 College Ave., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
