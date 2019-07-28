|
|
George Gregory
- - George Gregory, 91 years old, passed away on Wed., July 24, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. George was born in Wayne Co., KY Sept. 22, 1927. He served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He is survived by his wife, Grace, of 54 years; son, Randall (Danielle); grandson, Hendrix; granddaughter, Marley; brothers, Charles (Sue) and Robert (Jan); sister, Faye; and several nieces and nephews. Burial with military honors to be held on Tues., July 30, 2019 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens mausoleum, 351 Coonpath Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130. Friends may call 11-1pm. Service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 1585 E. Main St., Lancaster, OH 43130. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 28, 2019