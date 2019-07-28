Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for George Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Gregory


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Gregory Obituary
George Gregory

- - George Gregory, 91 years old, passed away on Wed., July 24, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. George was born in Wayne Co., KY Sept. 22, 1927. He served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He is survived by his wife, Grace, of 54 years; son, Randall (Danielle); grandson, Hendrix; granddaughter, Marley; brothers, Charles (Sue) and Robert (Jan); sister, Faye; and several nieces and nephews. Burial with military honors to be held on Tues., July 30, 2019 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens mausoleum, 351 Coonpath Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130. Friends may call 11-1pm. Service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 1585 E. Main St., Lancaster, OH 43130. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.