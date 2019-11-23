|
George N. "Pud" Miller
Lancaster - George N. "Pud" Miller of Lancaster, Sunrise, 2-26-1949, Sunset, 11-20-2019. George was born to the late Robert and Betty (Linton) in Pleasantville, OH. He was a Firefighter-Paramedic for over 30 years for the Lancaster Fire Department. He loved what he did ad missed it when he retired. He was proud of the Firefighters raising money for MDA and Jerry's kids and always worked the "Boot". He was on the committee of the Ohio Association of Professional Firefighters annual bowling tournament for 19 years. He was the Tournament Director for many of those years and he looked forward each time to seeing old and new friends.
He could be seen at Roosters several times a week when he was feeling well, earning his nickname "Chicken George", always looking to see if "his" table was available. He made friendships with many there, and was known for his "special" grin that could get him into some trouble.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Wayne and Lester Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Stiverson together for 38 years. George had a BIG family and loved them all and they loved him. Children, daughter, Jennifer Crawford , sons, Brandon (Dreama) Miller, Benjamin Miller, Charlie (Lynn) Miller, Nathan Miller, daughter Carrie (John) Miller; step children, son, Galen (Laurie) Stiverson, daughter, Paula (Greg) Hammac, sons, Barry (Heather) Stiverson, Kevin (Candice) Stiverson; 26 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, nephews and firefighter brothers.
Please join us in celebrating memories of a life well lived and good man at the Eagles, 1936 E. Main St. Lancaster, Oh at 4:30pm on Friday, November 29th.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in George's memory to: MDA, 1900 Polaris Parkway Suite 450, Columbus, OH of Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130. Caring Cremation™ has taken place through the Frank E.
Smith Funeral Home and online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019