Services
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Staten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Staten


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Staten Obituary
George Staten

Logan - George A. "Whitey" Staten, 68, of Logan, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born January 13, 1951 in Columbus to the late Homer and Margaret (Murphy) Staten. George was a veteran on the U.S. Marines and was a retired independent truck driver.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debbie (Amerine) Staten; children, Samantha Staten of Logan, Amie Staten of Lancaster, Susie Davis of Columbus, Zana Counterman of McConnelsville, and Brice Staten of Indiana; many grandchildren and great grandchildren including Maleiah Staten and Bre Nelson; sisters, Carolyn (Gene) Stevens, Joan Huffer, Jean Smyers, Gerra (Donald) Meadows and Betty Jo (Randy) Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In keeping with George's request, cremation has been completed. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda where the family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Taylor Funeral Home, PO Box 176, Amanda, OH 43102 to assist the family with expenses.

Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now