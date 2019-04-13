|
|
George "Ed" Tipton
Lancaster - George E. "Ed" Tipton, 80, of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on February 13, 1939 in Nashville, OH to the late George A. and Ruth (Miller) Tipton. Ed served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from West Holmes School District. Ed also worked at Village Motors, Rohr-Flxible Co. and Addressograph-Multigraph Co. Ed was a skilled woodworker and was very proud of his woodcarvings. He was a jack of all trades. Ed was an avid movie fan and enjoyed painting. He was knowledgeable about computers and inquisitive of all types of electronics.
Ed is survived by his wife of 56 ½ years Sue (Fair) Tipton; daughter Jennifer (Bruce) Sorrell; grandchildren Jack and Brynn Sorrell; sister Suzan (Larry) Gilt and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 5-8PM at the Sheridan Funeral Home, 222 S. Columbus St. Lancaster, OH 43130. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery, 1819 Hitler Rd 1 Circleville. OH 43113. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019