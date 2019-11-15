|
George Wesley Donahue
Lancaster - George Wesley Donahue, age 86, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster.
Born October 11, 1933 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harley McCoy and Flossy Evelyn (Doss) Donahue.
George retired as a machine operator from Anchor Hocking Corporation in Lancaster.
George is survived by his loving wife, Anastasia "Ann" (Kallas) Donahue; son Rickey "Rick" Wesley (Sharon) Donahue of Hillard; two daughters, Diane (Steve) Robinson of Carrollton, Texas and Julie (Kevin) Cordle of Rome, Ohio; stepdaughter Tina (Todd) Buchnolz of Tampa, Florida; stepson Cliff (Darlene) Romine of Lancaster; and several grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, November 18, 2019 at Union Cemetery, Pleasant Township, Fairfield County, Ohio with Cliff E. Romine officiating.
Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019