Services
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
Resources
More Obituaries for George Donahue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Wesley Donahue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Wesley Donahue Obituary
George Wesley Donahue

Lancaster - George Wesley Donahue, age 86, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster.

Born October 11, 1933 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harley McCoy and Flossy Evelyn (Doss) Donahue.

George retired as a machine operator from Anchor Hocking Corporation in Lancaster.

George is survived by his loving wife, Anastasia "Ann" (Kallas) Donahue; son Rickey "Rick" Wesley (Sharon) Donahue of Hillard; two daughters, Diane (Steve) Robinson of Carrollton, Texas and Julie (Kevin) Cordle of Rome, Ohio; stepdaughter Tina (Todd) Buchnolz of Tampa, Florida; stepson Cliff (Darlene) Romine of Lancaster; and several grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, November 18, 2019 at Union Cemetery, Pleasant Township, Fairfield County, Ohio with Cliff E. Romine officiating.

Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.

Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -