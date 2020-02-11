Services
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
Georgia Bartram


1938 - 2020
Georgia Bartram Obituary
Georgia Bartram

Amanda - Georgia Ann Bartram, 81, of Amanda, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Lanfair Altercare in Lancaster. She was born March 6, 1938 in Cleveland and was the daughter of the late George and Frances (Skelley) Hamilton. Georgia was a member of Zion U.M. Church and a retired secretary for Clearcreek Screw and Machine Company, who along with her husband, George, founded in 1962.

She is survived by two sons, Donald Bartram of Lancaster and George Bartram of Amanda; grandchildren, Laura Bartram and George (Alice) Bartram; eight grandchildren; sister, Betty (Dave) Smolak. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Bartram; son, Larry Bartram; granddaughter, Katie Bartram and two brothers.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda with Rev. Tony Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Amanda Twp. Cemetery. Visitation will be held 12:00 p.m. until time of service on Thursday.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
