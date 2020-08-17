1/
Georgia Lee Sonnichsen
1936 - 2020
Georgia Lee Sonnichsen

Reynoldsburg - Georgia Lee Sonnichsen, 84, of Reynoldsburg, entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Canal Winchester Rehabilitation Center. She was born June 11, 1936 in Bremen, Ohio, the daughter of Lee and Sarah Ruth (Turner) McCandlish. Georgia was a 1954 graduate of Rushcreek Memorial High School and a 1958 graduate of Grant Hospital School of Nursing. She was a retired registered nurse and infection control supervisor at Central Ohio Psychiatric Hospital.

Georgia is survived by her husband, Major Robert William Sonnichsen, US Air Force Retired, whom she married June 25, 1988; children, Susan (David) Hedrick and Greg (Karen) Eckle; grandchildren, Niccole and David; great-grandchildren, Hank, Lily, Nora, Tommy and David; brother, Earl McCandlish; sister, Mary Skinner; 1st husband, William Franklin (Linda) Eckle; step-daughters, Debbie Lawyer and Robin Davidson and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, William Grady Eckle.

A time to visit with Georgia's family will take place Saturday, August 22nd from 10 AM - 12 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, 124 Fort Street, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM with Pastor David Hedrick officiating. Graveside services will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Bremen. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
