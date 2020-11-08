Georgia Lucille Brenner
Millersport - Georgia Lucille Brenner, 97, of Millersport, died peacefully at home Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born January 24, 1923 in Pleasantville, Ohio the daughter of George Edward and Gaie Lucille (Buchanan) Wood. She was a graduate of Pleasantville High School and spent her career as a bookkeeper with County Savings and Railroad Savings. She was a member of Glenwood United Methodist Church and a 75 year member of the Eastern Star.
Georgia is survived by her sons, William Edward (Deborah) and Robert Martin (Tammie) Brenner; 5 grandchildren, Michelle (William), Will, Corrine (Michael), Laila (Michael) and Janelle (Justin); 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nan Wood; and niece, Nancy Peters. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Cyrus Brenner in 2007; brothers, Gail Edwin "Woody" and Roland Wood; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Wood.
A time to visit with Georgia's family will be Wednesday from 6 - 8 PM at the Pleasantville United Methodist Church, 112 Lincoln Ave., Pleasantville, Ohio 43148. Funeral services will be held in the church on Thursday at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Hampson Cemetery, Pleasantville. Contributions may be made to Meals On Wheels, Fairfield County, 1515 Cedar Hill Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com