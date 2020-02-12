|
Georgia Runkle
Georgia Runkle, born February 25, 1922, passed peacefully in her sleep on February 8, 2020 at the family home in Sugar Grove, Ohio. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Emerson E. and Margaret E. (Terrell) Moon. Georgia graduated from West High School and received her degree in nursing from Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing (Western Reserve) in Cleveland. She was a long-time Ohio resident in Worthington and Sugar Grove, and lived for 20 years in Lecanto, Florida. After teaching at Mt. Carmel Hospital in Columbus and starting a family, she worked as a school nurse and health teacher in the Worthington School System until retiring in the early 1980's.
Georgia always had pets (parakeets, cats, dogs, and parrots) and craft activities to occupy her, and made lath wood pictures of covered bridges, barns and homes to sell at craft shows throughout the state. She accompanied her husband Lloyd on motor coach travels, enduring many fishing trips and enjoying craft shows. She also found a passion for world cruise vacations late in life, often accompanied by her sister, Carlynn.
In addition to her parents, Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd R. Runkle, sisters Ruth Angelene Arter and Carlynn Charlton, and brother Floyd "Bud" Moon. She is survived by her sons Dennis (Kathleen) Runkle of Lakewood, OH and Lawrence "Skip" (Louise) Runkle of Portland, OR; daughter Susan (Tim) Huston of Sugar Grove, half-brother Merlin D. (Cyndy) Moon of Dublin; five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Final arrangements are being handled by SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. The family would like to express sincere thanks to FairHoPe Hospice and caregiver, Becky Huston.
