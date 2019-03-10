|
|
Gerald Adkins
Lancaster - Gerald R. Adkins, age 83, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away on March 7, 2019 at his residence.
Gerald was born on March 23, 1935 in Pebble, West Virginia to Clifford Earl and Leona Adkins.
Surviving are his children, Lonnie (Rebecca) Adkins, Randal (Laura) Adkins and David (Julia) Adkins; 9 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Gayle (Glendell) Midkif and Phylis (Dan) Farris; sister-in-the-Lord and caretaker, Helen Mary LeFeveres; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Gerald was preceded in death by first wife, Virgie Bills-Adkins-Mertins; second wife, Rachel Adkins; third wife, Ruby Adkins; fourth wife, Rebah Adkins Adkins; and his son, Clifford Wayne Adkins.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Helen Mary LeFeveres officiating. Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed at from 5:00 -8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at that funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019