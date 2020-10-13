1/1
Gerald Cleston Bowman
Gerald Cleston Bowman

Gerald Cleston Bowman, age 91, passed away on October 9, 2020. He was born on July 10, 1929 to the late Lura (nee Lynch) and John Bowman in Cambridge, Ohio.

He was a member of the Lions Club and served as Secretary, Treasurer and member of the Board of Directors in Cambridge. Gerald was a Charter Member of the Cambridge Barbershoppers, Pop Chords Quartet, Director's Four Quartet, Cambridge Singers, Cambridge Chorus, and Vocal Gentry Ensemble and Coastman Chorus (both in West Palm Beach in Florida). He worked as a manager at F.W. Woolworth Co. in Cambridge, Lima, Cleveland and Fort Wayne. He was Co-Owner and President of Dec-Rite Inc. in Marysville. He was Co-Owner and Vice-President of Superior Model Co, Inc. in Cambridge. Gerald was Vice-President and Treasurer of Plastic Fabricators, Inc. in Cambridge. He was Secretary and Treasurer at Modern Decorating Inc. in Cambridge. He was Co-Owner and Vice-President at Lakeside Decorating in South Haven, Michigan. Gerald was Property Manager at Ocean Trail Condominium Association in Jupiter, Florida. He was Co-Owner and Vice-President at Nova Southwest, Inc. in San Bernadino, California. Gerald was Ohio District Manager at Stor-All in Grayson, Kentucky.

Gerald was a man of patience, gentleness and kindness. He was always willing to lend a hand and provide words of encouragement. Gerald loved traveling throughout the United States. He enjoyed attending Miami Dolphins football games, watching NASCAR and was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 38 years, Bonnie; children, Jane (Ed) Hill, Dr. Brent (Laine) Bowman; step-children, Mark Sherby, Pamela (Lloyd) Purvis; grandchildren, Heather Erwin, Sarah (Matt) Truding, Dr. Connor Bowman, Sydney, Olivia, Zane, Mason and Carter Purvis; great-grandchildren, Jack, Luke and Mark Erwin, Ben and Molly Truding and Kylie Purvis. Gerald was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmie Lee Bowman.

No services will be held at this time. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to FairHope Hospice 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130 or SPEBSQSA (Barbershop Society) 110 7th Ave. N.,Nashville, TN 37203.

To leave condolences for Gerald's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
