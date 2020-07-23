1/1
Gerald Cox
Gerald Cox

Lancaster - Gerald Cox, 64, of Lancaster, passed away on July 22, 2020 at his home. He was born to the late Joseph and Ernestine Cox on December 25, 1955.

Gerald was an avid golfer, bowler, and runner. He was a manager at Big Bear for many years, volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, and was an advocate for Lifeline of Ohio.

Gerald is survived by his sons, Nathan (Joanna) Cox, and Brenton Cox; granddaughter, Lauren Cox; brother, Donald (Connie) Cox; and many cousins, nieces, and family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 7 PM in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. Columbus, St., Lancaster, OH, 43130, with Rev. Jim Wilson officiating. Family and friends may visit from 5 PM until the time of the service.

Donations may be made in memory of Gerald to Lifeline of Ohio at 770 Kinnear Road, Columbus, OH, 43212.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
