|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Sprague
Lancaster - Gerald Lee "Jerry" Sprague, 81, of Lancaster, OH passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Harry and Edith Sprague, October 4, 1937 in Junction City, OH. Jerry graduated from Lancaster High School in 1956. Jerry married Margaret "Peggy" Sprague on November 21, 1956.
Jerry felt one of his greatest achievements was founding "Hamburg Fireworks Display Inc." a business that continues with his children today "lighting up the sky" of the Lancaster community and many others. Another large piece of his heart belonged to the Lancaster-Fairfield County Charity Newsies. Jerry was an Honorary Life Member past President, he also served as Newsies Christmas Food Baskets Co-Chair with his son Ken. He was also a member of the American Pyrotechnics Association and the Moose Lodge Chapter 955.
He is survived by his wife; three children: Ken Sprague, Lynn Sprague, Kathy (Mike) O'Brien and Daughter-in-law, Patricia "Patsy" Sprague. Grandchildren: Josh Sprague, Eric, Nicholas and Paige Boice, Gus Gustafson, Michael and Ken O'Brien, Meghan (Jon) Gilles and Justin Sprague. Nine Great Grandchildren: Kalynn Boice, Silus and Zylie Hopkins, Mya, Jed and Abe Gustafson, Dwayne, Mason and Harper Gilles. His Brother Don Sprague, and Sister Patricia (Chuck) Merritt. He is also survived by many other beloved family members. Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved son SGT Gerald Michael "Mike" Sprague, his Mother and Father, sister Edith Nihiser and brother David Sprague.
Please join the family Friday, 2-4pm and 6-8pm at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 8th at 10:30am at St. Mark Catholic Church with Father Gideon as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Garden. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Catholic Church or Charity Newsies in Jerry's memory. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 6, 2019