Geraldine Forrest
Forrest - 68, passed away March 29, 2019. She was born July 3, 1950 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Robert and Norma Hughes. She graduated from Bloom Carol High School. Gerry was preceded in death by daughter, Judy Forrest, brother, Randy Hughes, and sister, Barb Hughes. She is survived by husband, Brad Forrest; daughter, Tammy (Scot) Kellam; son, Bradley (Tabby) Forrest; sisters, Joyce Stevens and Cindy (John) Winegardener; brothers, George (Candy) Hughes and Doug (Desiree) Hughes; sister-in-law, Kathy Mayes; grandchildren, Richard, Keith, Randy, Jackson, Michell, Autum, and Hayley; great-grandchildren, Collin, Titus, Jillian, Julia and Jason and many nieces and nephews. To all who knew her as Grandma and her classmates in the rodeo - she loved you all. Arrangements are entrusted to Day Funeral Service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.DayFuneralService.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019