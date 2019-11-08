|
|
Geraldine Mae (Pritchard) Garrett
Geraldine Mae (Pritchard) Garrett, 87, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019 at Buckeye Care and Rehab Center after an extended illness. She was born on May 25, 1932, in Troy, Ohio, the daughter of the late Benton and Mary (Truex) Pritchard.
Geraldine is survived by her loving daughters, Linda (Brian) Cottrill, of Lancaster, Clara Cooper (Shane Taylor), of Lancaster, Karen (Terry) Osborne, of Florida, and Joyce Garrett, of Lancaster; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence Garrett; longtime companion, John McCandlish, son, Charles Garrett; and siblings, Emery, Roy, and Robert Pritchard, Helen Thomas, and Donna Mayne.
Geraldine graduated from Centralia High School and attended the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, Lancaster.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 11 at 1:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Pastor Paul Wymer officiating. Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Geraldine's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019