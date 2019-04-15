Gertrude Ann VanAtta



Utica - Gertrude Ann VanAtta, 84, formerly of Bremen, passed peacefully Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was born April 28, 1934 in New Lexington, Ohio to Joseph Ignatius and Helen Regina (Sherlock) Reichley. She was a 1952 graduate of Thornville High School. Ann was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bremen; recently became a member of St. Francis DeSales, Newark and was past member of Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxilliary. She had been a volunteer at Fairfield Center for Disability and in 2009 was honored as volunteer of the year. Ann's faith-filled life was dedicated to service. First her love of Christ, then family and friends. Her deep faith was her silent strength and grace. She lived her life always putting others first and praying whole heartedly for her family and friends, new and old.



Ann is survived by her children, Lisa Meyers, Lori (Gary) Stradley, Samuel VanAtta, Kathi Hurst, Kristi VanAtta, Amy (Jeremy) Carpenter, Jennifer (Dan) Bosold and Kim (Brian) Hartman; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gary (Teresa) Reichley, Larry (Mary) Reichley, Steve (Mary Ann) Reichley, Wilda (Fred) Bormann, Nancy Brookbank, Janice (Phil) Kiger and Teresa McClelland; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Samuel Scott VanAtta in 2005; brother, Ronald Reichley and his wife, Mary Ann; brother-in-law, Jeff McClelland; mother-in-law, Agnes Hartshorn, and sister-in-law, Dolores Henderson and her husband, William.



A time to visit with Ann's family will be Monday, April 22nd from 4 - 8 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, 124 Fort St., Bremen. Funeral Mass will take place Tuesday at 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bremen with Father Tyron Tomson officiating. Graveside services will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Ann's memory to the Fairfield Center for Disablity and Cerebral Palsy, 681 Sixth Avenue, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or Central Ohio Hospice, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd SE, Newark, Ohio 43055.