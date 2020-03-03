|
Gladys Marie (Lemaster) Roley
Logan - Gladys Marie (Lemaster) Roley, 77 of Logan, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Primrose Community in Lancaster, where she was surrounded by her children, and family.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Michelle E. (Ryan E.) Roley-Roberts, step-children, Brandie L. (Monte C.) Seager, and James L. (Lisa D.) Roley Jr.; three grandchildren, Taylor A. Wirth, Jarod M. Wirth, and Silas J. Seager; sisters, Goldie (Bob) Clark, Anita (Don) Turner, Luci (Larry) Porter; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family would like to acknowledge the special relationship that Gladys had with her nephew, Wes Roley, who was like a son to her and held a very special place in her heart. Additionally, Gladys had amazing supporters, including Brandie and Lisa; Goldie and Bob who advocated for her, helped to make sure she was getting the best care possible, and cheered her on as she worked to get well. Martha and Bill and Luci and Larry who supported her throughout her journey and served as cheerleaders on some of her toughest days, as well as many other family members and friends who stopped by, sent letters, and called her. In sum, Gladys had a fantastic support system that helped her when they could and showered her with love.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, James L. Roley, Sr.; mother, Blanche (Hopkins) Pritchard; brother and sister-in-law, Richard "Dick" (Beth) Lemaster, a special niece, Debbie (Ricketts) Strawn; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Gladys was an amazing Mom who loved her family very much. She retired from Anchor Hocking after 42 years of service, having worked in a variety of labor positions at both Plant 1 and Plant 2. She was a member of Trinity Sponagle Lutheran Church in Sugar Grove, Ohio. She also played euchre just about every Thursday at her cousin's bar, the Home Tavern in Logan, Ohio. In her younger years, she was an avid bingo player, and generally enjoyed gambling responsibly. She loved spending time in the great outdoors, enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, chopping wood, and gardening. You could find her canning all kinds of vegetables, meats, soups, and salsa in the Fall. In her later years, she enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, and always had a beautiful yard. She was a crafty lady, making and painting pottery when she was younger, and enjoyed craft days with her daughter and stepdaughters. Gladys was a people pleaser; you never left her house hungry. She was an amazing cook. Some of her specialties were baked beans, cheesy potatoes, really, any potato, and banana nut cupcakes. Above all, no gathering was complete without her all-time specialty - no bakes. You could always expect to have a good cup of coffee, potato chips, or anything she had available at her house. She was not your average lady. She was always prim, but not necessarily proper. Born and raised in Appalachia, she was incredibly hard-working, honest, and a thoughtful human. She was very proud of her daughter - the light of her life. She always said she had to wait a long time to be a Mom, and when she was blessed with a daughter, she wasted no time doting her. She was equally thrilled to be a Grandma. She loved spoiling Silas with all the toys and snacks a kid could have. She will be missed so much and will live on in the hearts of those who love her.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Trinity Sponagle Lutheran Church, 7120 Sponagle Rd., Sugar Grove, Ohio 43155 with Pastor Danny R. Koch officiating. Interment will be in Trinity Sponagle Lutheran Church Cemetery, Sugar Grove. Friends may call at the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, on Wednesday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM and on Thursday, one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family suggests contributions be made in memory of Gladys M. Roley to Trinity Sponagle Lutheran Church, 7120 Sponagle Rd., Sugar Grove, OH 43155 or to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020