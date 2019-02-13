|
Glen Roger Bowersock
Lancaster - Glen Roger Bowersock. 73, of Lancaster passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Select Specialty Hospital, Newark. He was born on January 15, 1946 in Lancaster. Roger was very proud of reaching 50 years working at Anchor Hocking. Roger cherished spending time with his family and taking rides on his Harley Davidson Trike and Sportster. He enjoyed going to drag races and working outdoors. He will be remembered for his passion for everything automotive.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Lora D. (Nye) Bowersock, sons Todd (Briana Kelly) Starner, Jeff (Aparna) Gorby, and Chris Gorby; daughter Stephanie (Patrick Claggett) Stoneburner; mother Harriett (Sullivan) Bowersock; grandchildren Devin, Mike, Andy, Zack, Nathaniel, Nick and Himani; 6 great grandchildren, brothers John (Glenda) Bowersock and Kim Bowersock; sister Pam (Tom) Sites; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Glenn Bowersock.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 9AM to 11AM and from 2PM to 4PM at the Sheridan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Roger's Life will be conducted at 4PM on Thursday. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019