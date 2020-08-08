Glenda Nell Kus
Lancaster - Glenda Nell Kus, 79, of Lancaster, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at home. She was born September 11, 1940 in Greenville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Bethel) Winsett. She was an office manager for various dental practice throughout her career and had lived in Scottsdale, Arizona for 35 years prior to moving to Lancaster.
Glenda is survived by her husband of 59 years, Roger John Kus, whom she married August 5, 1961; her children, Greg (Kathy) Kus, Laura Jane Neighbors, Kelly (Ted) Turner and Rocky Kus; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Jane Guilford; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Winsett.
Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Friendship Cemetery, south of Junction City. Contributions may be made in Glenda's memory to the Disabled Veterans, Cincinnati or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
