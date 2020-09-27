Glenn Thomas
Lancaster - Glenn Thomas, 84, of Lancaster passed away peacefully at Pickering House on Friday, September 25, 2020 after an extended illness. Glenn was a member of the First United Methodist Church, and a lifetime member of the Elks. He was born in Lancaster, Ohio to the late John R. and Dorothy E. Thomas on June 17, 1936. He was a 1954 graduate of Lancaster High School. Glenn joined the US Marines after high school, attended Ohio University and graduated from the Lincoln Institute for Manufacturing Engineering. He married the former Judy Bess in July 1960, and they just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Glenn worked for 33 years at Anchor Hocking, retiring from a supervisory position in 1987. He then went on to his second career as a glass industry consultant and traveled the world for many years assisting factories who used a machine he had helped to design.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, William and Esther Bess.
Glenn is survived by his wife Judy, daughter Loree (David) Rupe of Lancaster, son William Thomas of Columbus, and brother Robert Thomas of Lancaster. He is also survived by his three much-adored grandsons, Michael (Chaney) Sagle of St. Mary's Georgia, Matthew Shell of Columbus Ohio, and Bryan Shell Jr., of Lancaster, Ohio. He had several cousins and a niece, Barbara Golobish. Glenn had a great grandson, Glen Sagle, of St. Mary's Georgia who brought him so much happiness in his final years.
Arrangements are being handled by Halteman-Fett And Dyer Funeral Home in Lancaster. Dignity cremation has taken place, and there will be a private graveside memorial service at a later date for family. The family wishes to thank the staff at Primrose in Lancaster, the staff at Pickering House and FairHope Hospice for their care and support. Donations may be made to The American Heart Association
or Pickering House in his memory.