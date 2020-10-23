Glenn Young Smith
Bremen - Glenn Young Smith, 95, of Bremen, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Buckeye Care and Rehab. He was born February 24, 1925 in Noble County, Ohio the son of John Dayton and Freda Smith. Glenn served his country in the Navy during WWII. He moved to the Bremen area in the early 1960's and worked as an independent truck driver.
Glenn is survived by his granddaughter, Lorie (Harless) Fleming; 2 great-grandchildren, Bubby and Cate; nephews, John (Tina) Smith and Jerry (Dorain) Smith; niece, Judy (Tom) Brison; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Lucinda Greathouse; daughter, Mary Ann Baker; brother, Harry; and sisters, Dorothy, Blanche and Ruth.
A time to visit with Glenn's family will be Monday from 5 - 8 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Graveside services will held Tuesday at 10 AM at Grandview Cemetery, Bremen. The family wishes to thank the staff at Buckeye Care and Rehab for their care. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com