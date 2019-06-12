Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the Bremen Holiness Church
1300 Mt. Zwingli Road SE
Bremen, OH
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the Bremen Holiness Church
1300 Mt. Zwingli Road SE
Bremen, OH
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenna Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenna L. Bell


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glenna L. Bell Obituary
Glenna L. Bell

Bremen - Glenna L. Bell, 95, of Bremen, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born February 17, 1924 in Perry County, Ohio the daughter of Porter Sr. and Risma (Poling) Huston. She was a member of Bremen Holiness Church. She is survived by children, Ronnie (Phyllis) Bell, Allen (Peggy) Bell, Charles (Sherry) Bell, Gloria (John) Brown, Terry (Leah) Bell, Roger (Cynthia) Bell, David Bell, Annette (Dale) Darr; son-in-law, Ted Bateman; 29 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne Bell on November 17, 2014; daughter, Charlotte Bateman; brothers, Edward (Ruth) and Porter Jr. (Wilma) Huston; and a great-granddaughter, MacKenzie Ogle. Visitation will be held Thursday from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM at the Bremen Holiness Church, 1300 Mt. Zwingli Road SE, Bremen, Ohio. Funeral services will take place Friday at 10 AM with one hour prior visiting in the church with Rev. Mike Wetherald and Rev. Dale Darr officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Glenna's memory to FairHoPe Hospice, Pickering House, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Times Recorder on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morgan Funeral Home
Download Now