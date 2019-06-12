|
Glenna L. Bell
Bremen - Glenna L. Bell, 95, of Bremen, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born February 17, 1924 in Perry County, Ohio the daughter of Porter Sr. and Risma (Poling) Huston. She was a member of Bremen Holiness Church. She is survived by children, Ronnie (Phyllis) Bell, Allen (Peggy) Bell, Charles (Sherry) Bell, Gloria (John) Brown, Terry (Leah) Bell, Roger (Cynthia) Bell, David Bell, Annette (Dale) Darr; son-in-law, Ted Bateman; 29 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne Bell on November 17, 2014; daughter, Charlotte Bateman; brothers, Edward (Ruth) and Porter Jr. (Wilma) Huston; and a great-granddaughter, MacKenzie Ogle. Visitation will be held Thursday from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM at the Bremen Holiness Church, 1300 Mt. Zwingli Road SE, Bremen, Ohio. Funeral services will take place Friday at 10 AM with one hour prior visiting in the church with Rev. Mike Wetherald and Rev. Dale Darr officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Glenna's memory to FairHoPe Hospice, Pickering House, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Times Recorder on June 12, 2019