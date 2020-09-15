1/1
Gloria Uhl
{ "" }
Gloria Uhl

Lancaster - Gloria Jean Uhl, 89, of Lancaster passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born on May 19, 1931 in Carroll, Ohio to the late George N. and Maude (Campbell) Smith. Gloria was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sugar Grove and a member of the Lazarus Society.

Gloria is survived by her children Susie Phillips, Jeannie (Steve) Lavey, Mary (Melvin) Morris, Connie Saffle, Mike (Donna) Uhl, Pat Uhl, and Tom (Shelly) Uhl; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 11 great great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years Frederick J. Uhl Jr., daughter Debbie Groves, grandson Dilon Uhl, sons-in-law David Phillips and Thomas Saffle, her parents, her step father Noel Morehart, all of her 7 siblings and in laws.

Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 308 Elm St. Sugar Grove, OH 43155 with Fr. James Walter as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5-8PM at the Sheridan Funeral Home with a vigil service at 7:30PM.We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to St. Joseph Church or to the Pickering House. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
