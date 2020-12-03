1/1
Gloria White
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria White

Lancaster - Gloria White, 85, passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2020. She was born June 2, 1935 in Salesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Herland and Clarice Reynolds.

Gloria graduated from Zanesville High School in 1952 and then attended nursing school. Gloria was a wonderful stay at home mom for many years. Her work life included time at J.C. Penney after which she spent many years as an office assistant with Doctors Cook and Yenchar and Doctors Chase and Castellan all of Lancaster. Gloria loved her work families and finally retired at age 79 and continued to volunteer in the gift shop at Fairfield Medical Center.

Gloria married the love of her life, Paul White, in 1955 and raised three children whom they always put first. Unfortunately, Gloria lost her beloved Paul in 1982 at the young age of 51. Her world was crushed, but being a strong survivor, Gloria pushed forward with the loving support of her family and wonderful friends.

If you knew Gloria, you knew she could be the life a party. Always fun, caring and spirited. She had a twinkle in her eye and a smile that lit up a room. She loved to dance and she loved her Ohio State Buckeyes. When the Buckeyes played, they had her full attention. You did not interrupt. The battle cry 'Go Bucks' and her favorite, 'Stick it in their ear' could be heard down the block. But there was nothing that brought her more joy than being surrounded by her beloved family, especially her grand and great grandchildren. She loved them dearly.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband K. Paul White; and great grandchild, Payton Sophia.

Gloria is survived by her loving children, Robbi (Gregory) Scott, Lonnie (Julie) White, Jody (Dr. Carol Chapple ) White; grandchildren, Jennifer (Dustin) Karns, Tamara (Justin) Berger, Amanda (Shayne Julian) White, and Carrie White; great-grandchildren, Riley Karns, Reagan Karns, Taylor Berger, and Bryson Berger; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved grandpup, Poppy, who she thought 'was almost human'.

A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at Floral Hills Cemetery, 351 Coonpath Road NE, Lancaster, on Saturday, December 5 at 11:00 AM. Social distancing and masks will be required. A celebration of Gloria's life will be held at a later date when the world rights itself. Arrangements have been made through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home.

If lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Naked Dog Project or a charity of your choice in Gloria's memory. Donations can be sent to Naked Dog Project, 2068 Parklawn Drive, Lewis Center OH 43035 or made online at nakeddogproject.com. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com

Gloria's memory will be cherished and kept alive by her adoring family and friends.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Floral Hills Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
Gloria’s Family:
Such a wonderful person. Had some great times together with both your mother and dad. Can see them together again dancing.
Butch & Bonnie Boystel
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved