Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
1935 - 2019
Circleville - Grace L. Miller, 84, formerly of Circleville, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born January 26, 1935 in Lancaster and was the daughter of the late Albert and Virgie Lang. Grace was a 1953 graduate of Lancaster High School and insurance agent and owner of Miller & Miller Insurance Agency in Circleville for 50 years. She was a member of Faith Memorial Church in Lancaster and she and her husband helped start the bus ministry. Grace and her husband, Marion, were avid square dancers and had traveled to 48 states on their Harley Davidson motorcycle.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen Mathews of Canal Winchester and Rita Heston of Baltimore; six grandchildren, Laura and Krista Mathews, Christopher (Jessica) Heston and Joshua Heston, Stacy (Austin) Picklesimer and Megan (Mark) Francis and three great granchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Miller; son, Randy Miller and two sisters.

A private service held at the convenience of the family at Maple Hill Cemetery in Stoutsville. Dr. Rev. Alice Wolfe officiated. The Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda is honored to care for the Miller family.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 3, 2019
