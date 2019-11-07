|
|
Grace V. Phillips
Sandy, Utah - Grace V. Phillips, 86, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Sandy, Utah.
She was born February 14, 1933 in Lancaster, Ohio to the Clinton and Eleanor Floyd. She is survived by her daughter, Kaye Mansberger; son, Larry Phillips; foster son, Howard Horn; 3 grandchildren, Charles "Bill" (Donna) Reid, Tiffany Phillips and Veronica "Roni" (Shane) Johnson; 9 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great grandchildren; sister, Jeanne Jochim; 4 brothers; and 2 sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 48 years, Charles; and a brother.
A celebration of life service will take place at a later date. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019