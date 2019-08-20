|
Grant Milner Carpenter
Bremen - Grant Milner Carpenter, 89, of Bremen, died August 18, 2019 at his home. He was born November 20, 1929 in Millersport, Ohio the son of Floyd and Eva (Huston) Carpenter. He was a 1947 graduate of Junction City High School. Grant had worked 28 years at Ludiwici-Celadon prior to working at Anchor Hocking, retiring from the plant in Bremen. He attended First Methodist Church, Lancaster where he served as an usher for many years. Grant loved farming and also enjoyed bowling with his friends.
Grant will be dearly missed by his wife, Karen Anne (VanAtta) Carpenter; his children, Douglas, Cheryl (Jim), John and Mark (Sandy); 4 grandchildren, Kregg (Beth), Allison (Chad), Dena (Shawn) and Randy; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth (Dick) Armstrong; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Joy and Judy; brothers, Dwight and James; sister, Gladys (Delbert) Wright; and daughter-in-law, Debbie.
A time to visit with Grant's family will be Wednesday from 5 - 8 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will take place Thursday at 10 AM in the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019