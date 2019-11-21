|
|
Grant "Louie" Niemann
Lancaster - Grant L. (Louie) Niemann, Jr., 55, passed away peacefully on November 21st, 2019. Louie was born on April 23, 1964 to Grant L. Niemann, Sr and Sue A. Niemann. Louie is a 1982 Graduate of William V. Fisher Catholic High School. Louie was a fun and gregarious person whose life was forever changed on May 8, 1985 when he was struck by a car. He endured many struggles over these past 34 years. His strength and will to survive was an inspiration for his Family and Friends.
Louie is survived by his Parents, Grant L. Niemann, Sr. and Sue A. Niemann, Siblings Tracey N. Lifer (Steve Seifert), Stephen N. Niemann (Shelly Ann), Michele Hager (Brian), Beth Ann Carpenter; Nieces and Nephews, Jeffrey Lifer, Jacqueline Lifer, Grant T. Niemann, Madison Niemann, Brandon Carpenter, Devon Carpenter; Grandparents Yvonne and Bill Fox as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Louie is preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents, Lucile Hiler and Robert Schlosser and Paternal Grandfather Robert Niemann.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8:00PM Sunday at Sheridan Funeral Home with a Vigil Service at 7:45PM.
The family wishes to thank the loving care provided by the Homestead Nursing Home, Medical Staff of the Fairfield Medical Center and Hospice of Central Ohio.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Bernadette Church, 1343 Wheeling Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019