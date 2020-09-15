1/1
Greg Henwood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Greg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Greg Henwood

Lancaster - Gregory "Greg" Alan Henwood, age 67, of Lancaster, passed away September 14, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center after a lengthy battle with health issues. Born September 27, 1952 to the late Alfred and Mary (Isabel) Henwood, Greg was a life-long resident of Lancaster, graduate of Lancaster High School, and a member of Grace United Church of Christ of Lancaster. He retired from Crown Cork and Seal in 2015. His happiest days, though, were with a 9 iron or paint brush in his hand, as golf and oil painting were his two true passions. After a stroke took the use of his right arm in 2005, he trained himself to paint left-handed so he could continue to work on the canvas. Greg is survived by his brothers, Thomas (Judy) Henwood and Michael (Susan) Henwood; sister-in-law, Janet Henwood; nine nieces and nephews; and twelve great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Douglas. Friends may call Thursday from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., with funeral services starting 1:00 p.m. at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Reverend Larry Hoffmann officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family suggests contributions to: Doug Henwood Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Fairfield County Foundation, 162 E. Main St., Lancaster, Ohio, 43130. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the Fairfield Medical Center 4th Floor ICU and Palliative Care nurses.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved