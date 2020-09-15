Greg Henwood



Lancaster - Gregory "Greg" Alan Henwood, age 67, of Lancaster, passed away September 14, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center after a lengthy battle with health issues. Born September 27, 1952 to the late Alfred and Mary (Isabel) Henwood, Greg was a life-long resident of Lancaster, graduate of Lancaster High School, and a member of Grace United Church of Christ of Lancaster. He retired from Crown Cork and Seal in 2015. His happiest days, though, were with a 9 iron or paint brush in his hand, as golf and oil painting were his two true passions. After a stroke took the use of his right arm in 2005, he trained himself to paint left-handed so he could continue to work on the canvas. Greg is survived by his brothers, Thomas (Judy) Henwood and Michael (Susan) Henwood; sister-in-law, Janet Henwood; nine nieces and nephews; and twelve great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Douglas. Friends may call Thursday from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., with funeral services starting 1:00 p.m. at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Reverend Larry Hoffmann officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family suggests contributions to: Doug Henwood Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Fairfield County Foundation, 162 E. Main St., Lancaster, Ohio, 43130. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the Fairfield Medical Center 4th Floor ICU and Palliative Care nurses.









