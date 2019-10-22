Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
1951 - 2019
Gregory A. Williams Obituary
Gregory A. Williams

Lancaster - Gregory A. Williams, 68, of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 6, 1951 in Lancaster. Greg graduated from Lancaster High School in 1971. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Greg worked for JA Meyers and most recently was a greeter at Walmart. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeye Fan. Greg will be remember as a kind and gentle man who had a loving and caring heart for everyone and was taken too soon.

Greg is survived by his loving companion of 27 years Susan Reed, daughter Shannon Erickson, son Matthew Williams , step-children Stacy (Chris) Hughes and David (Stacy) Reed; many loving grandchildren; mother Betty (Sheets) Williams, brothers and sisters George (Gabi) Williams Jr., Robin (Mark )Baker, Mark (Janis) Williams, Shandra "Ande" (Tony) Spillman, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father George H. "Herb" Williams Sr., sisters Lynette Williams Adams and Sheryl L. "Cookie" Milliser, brother Michael Williams.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00AM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 6-8PM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the funeral home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Remember
