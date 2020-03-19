Resources
Thornville - Greg A Ferguson, 37. His untimely death was due to accidental drowning on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Lancaster. Greg is survived by his mother Pattie Ferguson, father Greg Carpenter, sisters Angela Carpenter (Ferguson), Brandy Carpenter, Brandy Tanner, brothers Chris Carpenter, Corey Ferguson, Brian Carpenter, Lifelong friend Amy Slocum, and former wife Gina Brickey.

Greg was hard working welder, energetic and a very determined soul. His laughter was contagious, and he was loved by many.

A facebook fundraiser has been started on Angela Carpenter (Ferguson) facebook page.

Due to current CoVID-19 restrictions, private family services were held at the Thornville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
