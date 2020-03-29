|
Gregory "Mike" Kiger
LANCASTER - Gregory "Mike" Kiger 69 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his friends and family after a long battle with health issues.
He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the US Army, then started later with the Lancaster Fire Department in 1973. He was a member of the first paramedic squad in Lancaster in 1975 and then worked his way up the ranks to retire as a captain with the Lancaster Fire Department. Mike was a Fairfield County Commissioner with 16 years of service.
Mike was a member of the Republican Party, Lancaster Rotary Club where he received the Paul Harris Fellow three times and a lifetime member of the Amvets.
Mike is survived by his wife of 23 ½ years, Alma A. Kiger; daughters, Rachel Yvonne (Rodney) Carpenter of Lancaster, Ohio and Michelle Lynn (Richard) Rezentes of Apex, North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Courtney (Nicholas) Puma and Zach Able, Dominic and Jack Carpenter, Joseph, Serena, Jonathon, Katy and Faith Rezentes; three great grandchildren, Kyra, Addison and Mila; sister, Kim (Danny) Sells of Lancaster, Ohio; aunts and uncle, Martha (Bill) LeVeck of Tennessee and Hazel France of Tempe, Arizona; sister-in-law, Armelyn Calonge; several nieces and nephews, close friends, John and Mary Lou Bowman, Larry and Kay Marr, Steve Griener and Amelita Simpkins and his canine companion, Mika.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Kiger and mother, Dorothy Smith Upp, brother, Larry Kiger and sisters, Beverly and Gay Kiger.
Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LANCASTER, OHIO. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Lancaster Rotary Club, Jodie Phayer Prince, c/o Arbuckle Phayer Accounting Group, LLC, 2229 W. Fair Avenue, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020