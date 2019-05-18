|
Gregory L. Van Atta
Jacksonville,FL - Gregory L. Van Atta passed away on April 26, 2019 at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fl due to breathing complications. His family was at his side. Greg was born and raised in Bremen, Ohio, graduated from Fairfield Union HS, attained his Bachelors from University of Cincinnati, and MBA from University of Dayton, all with honors. Greg had a successful career in mental health administration at numerous hospitals, and retired to Jacksonville, FL in 2005. He enjoyed gardening and walking the beach, celebrating the holidays with family, and spoiling his granddaughters. Greg will be greatly missed by his surviving family, daughter (Rachel Van Atta Noyes), son-in-law (Justin Kingsley Noyes), and two granddaughters, (Cozette Dalia Noyes, 7) and (Evabelle Kingsley Noyes, 3).
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 18, 2019