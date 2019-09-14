|
Gregory Lee Outcalt
Lancaster - Gregory Lee Outcalt passed away on 9/12/19 surrounded by his family. Greg was 70 years old. Greg was 6'5" tall and was known by those who loved him as our gentle giant! He was a son, a husband, a father and a grandfather! Greg was born on July 19,1949 in Lancaster, Ohio to Howard and Barbara Outcalt.
As a child, he cherished watching western television shows with his father which eventually became his lifelong love. Greg graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in Forestry which he put to great use for decades as he supervised the gardens and parks throughout Ohio, mostly with the Westerville Parks and Recreation.
When friends and family weren't tapping Greg's green thumb for gardening advice, Greg was creating his own garden, he loved growing the rarest of plant species. He was famous for nurturing his beautiful orchids and obscure plants. He also loved brewing and drinking his own beer, making custom cabinetry and woodworking and curating his music collection.
Greg married Peggy Barnaby in February 2000. They enjoyed traveling to many botanical gardens, arboretums and shared their love of music together by attending many concerts.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Barbara Outcalt. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Barnaby Outcalt and their fur babies Annie, Bella and Cait; brother Peter Outcalt; daughter Kristen Beth Outcalt; son John Dewitt Outcalt; and grandchildren Olivia Griffith and Owen Holcolm. Greg is also survived by brother-in-law & sisters-in-law, Diane (Mike) Smith, and Linda Warden as well as many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Greg's name to the "Greg Outcalt Honor Tree Fund" with Westerville Parks Foundation. Donations can be hand delivered or mailed to Westerville Parks Foundation, 350 N. Cleveland Avenue, Westerville, OH 43082. Please write "Greg Outcalt Honor Tree Fund" on the memo line of your check.
Memorial service to be held at the "Antrim Shelter" at Heritage Park, 60 N. Cleveland Avenue, Westerville, Ohio 43081; on Monday, September 16th at 11:00am, covered dish reception after.
To share a memory or online condolences, visit Schoedinger.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019