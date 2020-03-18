Services
H. Adam Fisher


1981 - 2020
H. Adam Fisher Obituary
H. Adam Fisher

New Lexington, Ohio - H. Adam Fisher, 38 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 7:38pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Genesis-Perry County Medical Center, Somerset, Ohio.

Born August 20, 1981 in Columbus, Ohio to Harold Fisher and Linda Caylor Murphy.

He was a member and the Treasurer of Liberty Way Church, Carroll, Ohio; soccer coach with the Fairfield Union Soccer Association; a truck driver for UPS for seven years and formerly worked at Bearing's Limited.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by daughters, Abby Fisher, Hannah Tracy and their mother, Amanda; grandparents, Robert & Ethel Caylor; siblings, Deana (Anthony) Ali, Estee Wingrove, Casey Fisher, Cody Fisher, Matt Strawser and Stephen (Monica) Strawser; nieces, Alexis Thacker and Shyan Wingrove; great nieces, Alaina Thacker and Emily Wingrove.

Preceded in death by a brother, Fredrick A. "Freddy" Caylor; grandmother, Hattie "Gert" Fisher; uncles, Robert "Bob" Caylor and Ronnie Fisher.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.

Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
