|
|
H. Kirk Reed
Lancaster - H. Kirk Reed passed 3Sep19 at his home in Lancaster. A combat vet of the Korean conflict, he participated last year in an honor flight. Kirk worked in the insurance industry after his service, and was considered quite a wiz kid in the market. He is known locally for his support of Maywood Mission and as elder for Redeemer Lutheran church.
Family and friends are certain he invented the "dad joke." His eyes twinkled when he hit the right chord, and loved golf, even though he stood on the wrong side of the ball. Other passions included great books, classic cars, but mostly mom, Patricia. He worried about the burden he placed on her these past several months.
He is survived by Pat and five unruly boys: Mark (Lana), Dan (Joy), Joel (Carla), Rob (Peggy), and Ben. There are just too many grands, great grands, and others to mention.
Join family 2-4 PM Sunday 8Sep for visiting at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME and again at 2 PM 9Sep at Redeemer Lutheran for a celebration of his life and ascension. Following the service will be a meal and time for fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kirk's memory to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1400 Concordia Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019