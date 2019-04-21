Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Haley Nicole Rankin


1999 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lancaster - Haley Nicole Rankin, 20, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was born February 28, 1999 in Columbus, Ohio. Haley was a graduate of Lancaster High School, Class of 2017.

Haley is survived by her son, Bentley Guy Rankin; parents, James and Jennifer (Woltz) Rankin Jr; grandparents, Tom (Christy) Woltz, Carol Woltz and Alice Saltsmans; and uncles, Brad (Teri) and Kevin Woltz; great uncle, Henry "Bud" (Maryann) Woltz; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, James Guy and Virginia Landis.

A time to visit with Haley's family will be Friday, April 26th from 10 AM til Noon at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at Noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bentley Guy Rankin Fund at any Chase Bank location. (must be a check or money order)

Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
