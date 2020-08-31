Hardin Sanborn
Baltimore - Hardin Alexander Sanborn of Baltimore went to be with the Lord in the arms of his loving mommy and daddy at home on August 24, 2020.
Hardin is survived by his loving parents Jonathan and Alex (Drake) Sanborn; paternal grandmother Robin Sanborn and maternal grandparents David and Donna Drake aunts and uncles Mitchell Sanborn, Alanna Sanborn, Zach Drake, Chris (Brittany) Holloway, Stevie Reid, great grandmother Nancy Sanborn; cousin Amber (Nathan) Dennis. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Ronald Sanborn, and great grandparents Sanborn, great grandparents Robinette, great grandparents Drake, and great grandmother Sandy.
Memorial Contributions may be given in memory of Hardin in care of the Sheridan Funeral Home.
