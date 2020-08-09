Harold B. Bigham, Sr.
LANCASTER - Harold D. Bigham, Sr. 80 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Pickering House.
He was a retired maintenance person for Fairfield County. He was a member of Grace United Church of Christ and F.O.E. Aries #2120. Harold loved to bowl, his Mustang car, cruise-ins, NASCAR and nature.
Harold is survived by his wife of 48 years, Donna; children, Judy (Anthony) Downey of South Carolina, Sharon Bigham, Rina Mullins both of Lancaster, Ohio, Harold D. Bigham, Jr. of Junction City, Ohio, Missy Nelson and Marea Bigham both of Lancaster, Ohio; many grandchildren, several great grandchildren; brother, Tom Bigham; sister, Shirley Shell both of Lancaster, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Carol Barnes, parents, Harold G. Bigham and Betty J. Mitchell and brother, Jerry Bigham.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Chaplain Mark Linn officiating. Social distancing is being observed along with limited seating. A live broadcast of the service will be hosted on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:30 am on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.Burial will be held in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may visit Monday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
