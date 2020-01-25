|
|
Harold Beavers
Lancaster - Harold E. Beavers, age 90 of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born June 30, 1929 in Fairfield County, the son of the late Ora and Freda (Clark) Beavers. Harold was an Army veteran of Korea and was retired from Alten's Foundry and Westerman's with 44 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the International Machinist Association #870.
He is survived by his son, Harold Beavers Jr. of Amanda; daughters, Jane (Bill) Pool of Lancaster and Linda (Tom) Krile of Amanda; grandchildren, Heather Pool, Amber (Gary) Hennis, Katie and Carlie Krile; great grandchildren, Isaac and Abigail Hennis; step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; brothers Homer (Eileen) and Al (Phyllis) Beavers, both of Lancaster; sisters, Vonda Searles, of Lancaster and Shirley (George) Figgins, of Zanesville. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Georgie (Sharp) Beavers; daughter-in-law, Daphne Beavers; brothers, Fred and Paul Beavers; sisters, Evelyn Griffith, Edith Smith, and Dorothy Shahan.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 111 W. Main St., Amanda with Rev. Dave Jackson officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Family requests memorial contributions to Meals on Wheels, 1515 Cedar Hill Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020