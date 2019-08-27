|
|
Harold D. Swaim, Jr.
Lancaster - Harold D. Swaim, Jr., age 56 of Lancaster, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at Ross heart Hospital. Harold owned and operated H.D. Swaim Dozer and Truck Services; He drove truck for Dana and Midstate Systems for 15 years; He was born into Rushville farming; was a 1981 Fairfield Union Grad, and a proud member of the Rushville Lions club, who craved sliders from "White Castle". Harold especially loved spending time with his friends and family and will be greatly missed.
Harold is survived by his son, Kody Dean Swaim; daughters, Rachele Ross and Jessica Swaim; 4 grandchildren, Brenton, Kyalee, Joey, and Emily; sisters, Deborah Hanna, Kathy (Chuck) Kowalchuk, and Juanita Dobson; and fur babies, Maggie, Sandy, and Massey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight and Iva Hysell Swaim.
A funeral service will take place at 1:30PM Thursday, at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home in Lancaster. Burial will follow the service at Maple Grove Cemetery after a brief stop at White Castle. Family and friends may call from 2PM until 4PM and 6PM until 8PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019