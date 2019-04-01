|
Harold "Mac" Dambaugh
Lancaster - Harold M. "Mac" Dambaugh, age 94 of Lancaster, passed away Saturday March 30, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. Mac was born October 19, 1924 in Lancaster, son of the late Harold F. and Edna F. (Beck) Dambaugh. He was graduate of Pleasantville High School, class of 1942, retired from ODOT with 33 years of service and was a member of the Emmanuel (Ziegler) Lutheran Church. Mac was an amateur archeologist and a member of the Archeology Club of Ohio; he was an avid reader of history and had served as a 4-H advisor for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marjorie "Joan" Dambaugh; grandchildren, Amber (Tracy) Rahm, of Lancaster and Ryan (Midge) Rahm, of Sugar Grove; 9 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; special friends, Johnny Lutz, Eric Mertz and the Mertz family. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lu Anne Dambaugh; close friend, Stanley Mertz.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Ziegler Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 4003 Tschopp Rd. NE, Lancaster with Revs. David J. Bailey and Mark McPherson officiating. Interment will follow at the Ziegler Lutheran Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the church.
Friends may make memorial contributions the Pleasant Twp. Fire Dept. 2925 Lancaster-Thornville Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130 or the Ziegler Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 4003 Tschopp Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.
Arrangements are in the care of SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019