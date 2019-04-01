|
|
Harold E. Huffer
Lancaster - Harold E. Huffer, 95 of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center.
He is survived by his daughter, Becky (Dan) Parrish; granddaughter, Kristin Parrish; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty L. Huffer; his parents, Clinton and Mae Huffer; brother, Eugene Huffer; and sisters, Opal Spangler and Luella Graham.
The family would like to give a special thank you to his friends and caregivers at Bickford for their loving care of Harold.
Private Graveside services are to be held at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Arrangements are through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Meals on Wheels of Fairfield County (1515 Cedar Hill Road Lancaster, Ohio 43130) in Harold's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019