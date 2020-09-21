Harold G. Reynolds Jr.



Lancaster - Harold G. Reynolds Jr., 56 of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. Harold was born on February 28th, 1964 to the late Harold G. Reynolds Sr. & Patricia Seymour in Circleville, Ohio. Harold loved making people laugh, and was the king of playing jokes on people. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping and getting good finds at auctions.



Harold is survived by his wife, Traci Reynolds; children, Megan (Jake) McKiel, Kyle (Katie) Reynolds, and Courtney White; grandchildren, Cameron and Jameson McKiel, and Arianny and Marlee Reynolds; siblings, Terry Reynolds, Larry (Wanda) Reynolds, Dave (Brenda) Reynolds, Bruce (Marty) Kellough, and Sue (Bob) Seymour; his loving pups, Skippy and Echo; close friend, Kevin Rosier; as wells as many other loving family members and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold G. Reynolds Sr., Patricia Shook and Floyd Shook; grandparents; and his sister, Bev Seymour.



A Celebration of Harold's life will be held on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 at 6PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Charles Wheatley officiating. Friends and family may visit from 4PM until the time of the services. Dignity Cremation has taken place through the funeral home.









