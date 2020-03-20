|
|
Harold Johnson
Harold Ted Johnson, born November 11, 1941 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia died March 16, 2020, in Lancaster, Ohio at 78 years old of complications from Alzheimer's Disease.
Ted graduated from Powell Valley High School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. After graduation, Ted moved to Ohio and pursued a career as a Truck Driver. His career lasted 45 years, where he was well known and very proud of his safe driving record. Ted accumulated many safe driving awards to include over a million miles without an accident. In retirement, Ted enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, golfing, and watching NASCAR. He especially enjoyed his friends and neighbors of the Mason and Slough Rd. community.
Ted is preceded in death by his mother and father, Jane and Harold Johnson of Big Stone Gap, Va. and his sister, Wanda Wells of Melbourne, Fl. He is survived by his two sons, John and Amanda Johnson and Sean and Erin Johnson; six grandchildren, Abbie, Brody, Brendan, Ian, Kole and Lanee; sisters, Faye Hensley, Nell Denny, Linda Harper; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.
In accordance with Ted's wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at a date yet to be determined. Family and friends can follow Facebook for details. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.DayFuneralService.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Day Funeral Service.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020