Harold K. "Kenny" Kosch
Baltimore - Kenny Kosch, 73, of Baltimore, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born on August 9, 1946 to the late Harold and Joy Kosch.
Kenny retired from Liberty Union Thurston School District, and attended Millersport United Methodist church. His Happiest moments were spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Kenny had a passion for making wood toys.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 50 years, Margie; children Kevin (Jenny) Kosch, and Robert (Trista) Kosch; brothers, Lonnie (Donna) Kosch, and Tad (Sue) Kosch; sister, Tammy (Dick) Weekley; and grandchildren, Denver, Alexis, Hunter, and Kenna.
In addition to his parents, Kenny is preceded in death by his brother, Laddie Kosch.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private family service will be held at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OH, with Pastor Jim Condrey officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home Facebook page on Wednesday, April 8, at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kenny Kosch Memorial Scholarship, 211 Hansberger Ave., Baltimore, OH, 43105.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020